Video: Body camera video shows officers take down Nashville school shooter

(NBC News) — The Nashville school shooter warned that something bad was about to happen in messages to a former middle school basketball teammate before opening fire Monday at The Covenant School.

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at the private Christian school.

In the messages, Audrey Hale, the person police identified as the shooter, talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that their family did not know what they were about to do.

Hale is transgender, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Monday. In the first message sent to Patton, Hale signed it as “Audrey (Aiden).”

