‘I’m not a magician’: Lawyer for riot suspect says photo poses ‘problem’ for client

TAMPA (WFLA) — Lawyers of the Manatee County man who allegedly carried Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the US Capitol last week suggested Monday the photograph of their client poses a “problem” in their case.

Adam Johnson, 36, walked out of court around 4 p.m. on a ‘signature bond,’ meaning he didn’t have to put up any money to get out of custody. He will have to pay if he fails to show up in court on Jan. 19, however.

The conditions of Johnson’s release include a $25,000 bond, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, the surrender of his passport, no firearms or weapons, and restricted travel in the Middle District of Florida and D.C. for court matters.

According to reports, Johnson was one of the dozens of people who caused mayhem in Wednesday’s assault. A photo widely shared on social media allegedly shows him smile and wave as he carries off a lectern bearing the official seal of the Speaker of the House.

Johnson faces three federal charges:

One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

One count of theft of government property

One count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

As they left court Monday, Johnson’s lawyers were asked if the photograph poses a challenge to their client’s case.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah that would be a problem,” attorney Dan Eckhart said. “I’m not a magician […] so yeah we’ve got a photograph of our client who appears to be inside the federal building with government property.”

Johnson’s other attorney, Douglas Land, said they don’t take the situation at the Capitol lightly.

“He’s got serious felony charges right now and obviously he’s taking this very seriously, we’re taking this very seriously,” he said. “I agree with the remarks the prosecutor made today. This has been a substantial incident in our history.”