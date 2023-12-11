CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill — The search intensifies for a missing teenager from Carpentersville one-week after she disappeared.

Brissa Romero, 17, has been missing since Monday of last week. The teen was headed to a bowling alley in Vernon Hills for a holiday party, but never made it back home.

Police describe her as being five-feet tall and weighing around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brissa’s 2008 gray Nissan Rogue was last seen near the corner of Route 45 and Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills.

Carpenterville police are hoping that a black coyote sticker, located near her vehicle’s license plate, will help locate her SUV.

The teen’s family is offering $1,000 cash reward for information that can lead to her return home.