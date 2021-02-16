IHOP cancels National Pancake Day amid COVID-19, but will still give away free pancakes

IHOP(R) Restaurants celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes on March 3! (PRNewsFoto/International House of Pancakes,) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**

TAMPA (WFLA) – National Pancake Day at IHOP has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get some free pancakes.

The company announced Tuesday that pancake lovers can still get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes through IHOP’s IOU program, which requires customers to sign for the MyHOP email club by March 31 to receive a coupon.

The coupon can be redeemed on any day during April. Normally customers could only get the free pancakes by dining at an IHOP restaurant, but this year, orders through the IHOP website or mobile app are eligible for the coupon offer.

For those who don’t sign up for the email club, you can download a coupon on the IHOP website or app for a free short stack in April that can be redeemed with a minimum purchase of $10 in participating restaurants.

The company recommends customers contact their local IHOP restaurant for details.