(NewsNation) — Accused killer Bryan Kohberger could potentially face execution by firing squad if he’s convicted of killing four University of Idaho students and if proposed legislation clears the Idaho state legislature.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13 2022.

Republican state Rep. Bruce Skaug introduced the bill that would bring back firing squad as a legal form of execution in Idaho, according to East Idaho News.

Idaho is one of several states that’s struggled to obtain the ingredients needed for lethal injections in recent years.

Skaug’s bill would require the director of the Idaho Department of Corrections to determine whether lethal injection is available no more than five days after a death warrant is issued. If lethal injection isn’t available, firing squad execution would be used, according to the bill.

Kohberger first appeared before a Latah County, Idaho, judge on Jan. 5 following his extradition from Pennsylvania. He was arrested Dec. 30 after authorities say he traveled to his parents’ home from Pullman, Washington, where he is a graduate student at Washington State University.

The judge in the case has issued a gag order preventing those involved from speaking publicly, though the courtroom is still open to the public.

A preliminary hearing date for Kohberger is set to begin on June 26 at 9 a.m.

The house where the killing happened will be demolished and a memorial and garden will be established, according to a memo from the president of the university.

The memo states that an offer from the owner of the home at 1122 King Road was accepted by the university, which will then have the structure demolished.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” the memo states. “Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”