Ice rescue caught on camera goes wrong on frozen Utah lake

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rescuers working to save a pair of teens who fell through thin ice needed a rescue of their own after they too broke through the ice during a failed rescue attempt.

Officers responded to the pond north of Salt Lake City Wednesday and braved the thin ice themselves to reach the two trapped teens who were roughly 30 yards from the shoreline.

Suddenly, the ice broke again and at least one of the officers fell in.

One teen managed to get out on his own and a ladder helped get everyone else to safety.

“They didn’t say why they went out on the pond,” said Sergeant Will Farr Ogden with the Utah Police Department. “We found out afterwards that both young men are autistic.”

Thankfully, no one suffered any serious injuries.

