‘I want him to die’: Dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it for punishment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio woman is being held in jail Saturday night on a cruelty to animals charge after police say she locked her dog in a hot car to “punish” him and the pit bull died.

Our affiliate, FOX 8 I-Team, learned officers were called to 58-year-old Mouheb Ashakih’s home around 7:20 p.m. Saturday by a neighbor who was concerned about the dog, according to a police report.

“He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” the report states. “He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety. He went over the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die.’”

When police arrived, officers went to check on the dog.

“Due to no movement observed in the vehicle officers immediately rushed up to it after climbing over the fence and the dog was observed to be either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report states. “It should be noted, the temperature was still 81 degrees and the vehicle windows were indeed all closed and the doors were locked. Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window.”

When the officers got the dog out of the vehicle, he had died.

A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home.

Ashakih is due in court on Monday.