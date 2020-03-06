‘I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime’: Virginia police officer shows off soulful vocals

National

by: Tyler Thrasher, WRIC

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A video circulating on Facebook has put Officer Mervin Mayo with the Richmond Police Department in the community spotlight as it showcases his vocals as he sings “The Best in Me” by American gospel singer-songwriter Marvin Sapp.

Officer Mayo has been with RPD in Virginia since 2005 and currently serves as a school resource officer in the Community, Youth and Intervention Services (CYIS) Unit. He also participates in the Police Athletic League program as a referee and mentor.

Mayo sings at RPD events but says that isn’t the only time he shares his musical talents with others.

“I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime. I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do Praise and Worship for myself. I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else,” Mayo said.

