‘I like to make people laugh’: 8-year-old boy spreads joy by writing jokes on his masks

(NBC) – Just because most kids have to wear a mask in school, it doesn’t mean they can’t smile. One child in the Kansas City area is taking his quick wit to heart while showing it off so everyone can see.

Eight-year-old Charlie Hilton loves everything about a joke. So when it was time for the aspiring comedian to go back to school in the age of COVID-19, a light bulb went off.

“I like to make people laugh, and a lot of people like jokes, so I want to put them on my mask so people can read them,” Hilton said.

The third-grader comes up with the jokes from books, TV shows, and his own quick wit.

“Why did the banker quit his job?” Hilton asked KSHB Reporter Andres Gutierrez.

“Why?” Gutierrez responded.

“Because he lost interest,” the boy exclaimed.

Using his mom’s penmanship on the mask, Hilton shares his jokes with everyone at Park Hill’s Southeast Elementary.

They’re a hit with cafeteria workers.

“One day I had to hold my Doritos in my mouth, mask on, just so they could read my joke. But they did like it,” the 8-year-old said.

Hilton’s mom hopes that in this simple act of spreading joy, there can be a lesson for other parents and children during these very tough times.

“It’s just all about attitude. People tend to think that mask-wearing has to be something horrible or traumatic, or not fun for kids. And honestly, you can make it something fun. It’s really it’s not a big deal,” said Brieanne Hilton.

The boy’s mom has started an Instagram account documenting Hilton’s joke of the day.

“I mean it’s just a great way to put a smile on people’s face if you’re having a bad day, you know, they’re, they’re pretty corny jokes, but everyone laughs,” she said.

And now more than ever, we all need a good laugh.