OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A teen, who police said had just been abducted and sexually assaulted, is safe after mouthing two words to a gas station clerk.

“She was just really scared for her life,” said Nikki Williams, the gas station clerk.

Williams works at a gas station near Walker and Southwest 46th.

On Friday, she said she spotted a teen girl walk in with Jacob Kelley. According to the police report, he also goes by the name “Deuce.”

Jacob Kelley. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Williams said he is a regular at the store.

“Every time he’s always in the store, I just don’t feel comfortable,” said Williams.

Hours before the encounter, police said the 17-year-old, an out-of-town runaway, was trying to get back home when she was approached by Kelley.

She told police Kelley had a rope “tied in a noose like knot.” He allegedly told the teen “he could put her head through the rope and easily kill her.”

“[He was] unwilling to let her leave, had taken her to a shed where a sexual assault had occurred,” said Sgt. Dillon Brown with the OKCPD.

After the assault, the teen told police Kelley said he was going to a gas station to “meet some people to get meth and force her to take the meth, and that he was going to rape her and kill her.”

He also warned her “if she asked for help he would kill her.”

When they got inside the store, Nikki said the teen looked at her and mustered up the courage.

“You could tell something was off with her body language. And then her just looking at me, making eye-to-eye contact like, ‘help me help me.’ So, that’s when I was just like, ‘Wow. Something is like, for real going on,’ and just jumped into action,” said Williams.

After the teen told Williams what happened, Williams brought the teen behind the glass clerk area and locked it shut.

“I had her go back here [to the restroom],” said Williams. “I told him that I was letting her use the restroom cause he knows we don’t let anyone use the restroom.”

Williams said she called police while she bagged up Kelley’s vape he left behind for OKCPD.

Police eventually found Kelley and arrested him on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. Police also discovered Kelley had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

“I don’t think I’m a hero. I was just doing what any other mom would do,” Williams said. “Any one of us girls would’ve done the same thing.”