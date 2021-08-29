New Orleans in the dark, Louisiana power outages top 789,000

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida barreled through New Orleans Sunday evening, more than 789,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 8 p.m. Sunday. As you might imagine, that number will continue to increase over the next few hours.

Jefferson Parish has more than 197,000 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. New Orleans Parish has roughly 176,000 people in the dark. In Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne Parishes, nearly every customer in the parish was without power.

Below are approximate outages for each of the hardest-hit parishes, as of 8 p.m.:

Ascension: 37,400

Assumption: 7,800

Lafourche: 37,000

Livingston: 25,900

St. Bernard: 18,800

St. James: 7,600

St. Tammany: 86,700

Tangipahoa: 36,300

You can keep an eye on outages across the state by clicking here.

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 641,000 across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ida intensified so swiftly overnight that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents Sunday morning to stay indoors. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)