LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man is dead after a hunting accident in Anderson County.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said a deer wounded 37-year-old Jared Hausfeld while hunting resulting in his death.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office removed the Versailles man from the Gilbert Creek Road area in Lawrenceburg. Initial reports from the Kentucky Medical Examiner said Hausfeld was attempting to harvest a wounded deer when a struggle broke out between him and the deer.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the investigation is ongoing.

According to his obituary, Hausfeld was a country boy who loved sharing his love of the outdoors with his wife of 12 years and their three sons.

“A country boy at heart, he loved the outdoors and wanted to share that passion with his family by taking them on camping and boating trips and teaching his sons to hunt and fish. He took care of their acreage and cattle, and always had a building project he was working on at home,” reads the obituary.