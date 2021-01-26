Hundreds hoping to adopt dog with spina bifida after it was stood up by potential adopter

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WFLA) — A 9-month-old puppy with spina bifida is still searching for his forever home after he got stood up by a potential adopter last week.

In a now-viral Facebook post, nonprofit rescue organization Peaches Bully Rescue said their American Bulldog puppy Jack traveled 40 minutes to meet a potential adopter but they never showed up or called.

“Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call. He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 mins each way just to end in huge disappointment,” the nonprofit said.

Jack was taken in by the rescue organization in need of emergency vet care for his urethra. He recovered from his multiple surgeries but requires diapers full-time.

The Facebook post has been shared over 20,000 times. The nonprofit said they have received over 600 inquires and 200 applications for adoption and are working to process each one.

For more information on Peaches Bully Rescue visit their website.