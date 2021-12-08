Human remains, wallet found in car linked to college student’s 45-year-old cold case

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA/WRBL) – A vehicle and wallet belonging to an Auburn University student who vanished 45-years-ago from a LaGrange, Georgia bar was pulled from a Chambers County creek this week, along with human remains.

On Jan. 27, 1976, 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales left the Moose Club, a bar he worked at in his hometown of LaGrange. He planned to make the 35-mile drive to Auburn University in Alabama. He never arrived.



Picture of Kyle Clinkscales. The vehicle was pulled from a Chambers County, Alabama Creek. Courtesy: Troup County Sheriff’s Office



Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff held a news conference Wednesday morning to reveal additional information.

Woodruff said on Dec. 7 around 11:20 a.m., deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were notified of what appeared to be a car submerged in a creek off of County Road 83.

“Once they arrived on the scene, they recovered the car from the water and it appeared to be an older model Ford passenger car with a 1976 Georgia tag with a Troup County decal. Chambers County contacted the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in trying to run the tag information. The Troup County tag office was contacted and investigators in our criminal investigations division began to check for any records we may have had,” Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

After verifying information, it was found the tag and VIN matched that of a 1974 Ford Pinto Runabout which was the same car that Kyle was last seen driving on the night of Jan. 27.

The vehicle was transported to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office where it is currently being processed by Special Agents with the GBI to determine the contents of the vehicle. At the time of the release, a wallet with identifying information and skeletal remains have been recovered.

Kyle’s father wrote a book about his disappearance, titled “Kyle’s Story: Friday Never Came.” He also established a non-profit missing person organization, “Find Me Inc.”

According to WRBL, Kyle’s parents have since passed away.