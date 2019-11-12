Human remains uncovered in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WFLA) — Police are awaiting the identification of human remains uncovered during the search for the missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl Taylor Williams.

The Demopolis Police Department said search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. While victim identification pends, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.

ALABAMA SEARCH UPDATEDEMOPOLIS, AL (November, 12, 2019) – The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search… Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

All eyes shifted to the state of Alabama as the search for Taylor Williams extended to the community of Demopolis, where the girl’s mother is from.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the last person to see Taylor Williams was her mother Brianna Williams, and she hasn’t cooperated with police since Wednesday. Sheriff Williams said Brianna Williams is officially a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff is asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together between Jacksonville and Alabama within the last two weeks to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Brianna Williams’s vehicle is described as a black 2017 Honda Accord with Florida tag QNBRI.

“The information that drove us to Alabama demanded this kind of response, and we absolutely hope to find her alive,” Sheriff Williams said Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the the Demopolis Police Department in the investigation.

While a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter, Brianna Williams is not in custody. Sheriff Williams said Brianna Williams is staying at NAS Jax, a Navy base in Jacksonville, where she works and where Sheriff Williams says she can come and go as she pleases.

