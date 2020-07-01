Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says investigators have found partial human remains in the search for a Texas soldier who has been missing since April.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen.

Investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based.

The Army says the remains have not been identified. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen’s disappearance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss