A repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Texas are investigating a grisly scene in Houston after human remains were found in a barbecue on Tuesday.

Houston police were called to a residence in southeastern part of the city after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found the remains in a brick backyard grill. The repairman then left the home.

Police told reporters they obtained a search warrant to investigate further.

Investigators found a full human skeleton in the grill, which they believe to have been there for some time. The age or sex of the victim was not immediately released, but police said they believe the remains were that of an adult.

Police are now waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No charges have been filed in the case.