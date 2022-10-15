TULSA, Okla. (WFLA/NBC) — Authorities in Oklahoma said they found human remains Friday afternoon while searching for four men who disappeared in Okmulgee.

NBC affiliate KJRH reported that the remains were found at the Deep Fork River. At the time of the report, police said it was too early to know if the remains belonged any of the missing individuals.

Authorities said the four friends — Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens — went missing while on a bike ride on Oct. 9.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said the remains were found after someone reported a strange item near a bridge along the river.

At this time, it is not known if there was any foul play involved in the remains. While the police chief said there were “body parts protruding from the water,” it is not known how many bodies were found.

NBC reported that the men’s bicycles have not yet been found, according to police.

The medical examiner will make the official identification. The missing men’s families have been notified of the remains.