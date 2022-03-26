PARAMUS, N.J. (WPIX) – A human corpse was ejected from a van on the way to a funeral home during a car crash in New Jersey Friday afternoon, according to police.
The five-car crash also involved a horse trailer.
“During the crash, which involved a horse trailer and a funeral home livery vehicle, an ejection of mortal remains occurred,” police in Paramus wrote on Facebook.
Photos of the accident shared to Facebook, showed a stretcher resting partially on the roadway next to the front wheel of a truck towing the trailer.
Police said the corpse, which was on a stretcher and wrapped in a sheet just before the crash, was not damaged, The Daily Voice reported. The horse from the trailer was able to escape without injuries.
Three people were hospitalized but noone was seriously injured, according to authorities.