Huge tiger shark reeled in off Texas port

(Courtesy Zach Perkins/Port Aransas South Jetty Newspaper)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (WFLA) – Video of a huge tiger shark being reeled in was posted to a Texas port’s Facebook page this week.

According to the Port Aransas South Jetty page, a 13-year-old boy named Micah Harless caught the shark during a 36 hour offshore trip on Monday.

In the video, filmed by Zach Perkins of the Port Aransas South Jetty Newspaper, dock employees hoist the shark so they can weigh the animal.

The shark weighed in at 844 pounds and was 11.6 feet long.

The Facebook post said Harless and his dad plan to save some of the shark meat for themselves, and donate the rest.

