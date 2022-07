TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson woman died early Tuesday morning after her car hit a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 38-year-old woman was heading south on US-41 at 2:30 a.m. when she lost control of her car.

The vehicle crossed the median and hit a ditch before colliding with a tree.

Troopers said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died.