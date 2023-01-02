WFLA Now will have live coverage of Tuesday's extradition hearing beginning at 3:00pm EST

STROUDSBURG, Penn. (WFLA) — Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, is expected to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday to formally waive his extradition hearing.

The extradition hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania court officials announced Monday the extradition hearing will be made available to the media through a pool feed from cameras inside the courtroom.

Kohberger’s extradition has drawn national media attention to Stroudberg since his arrest on Friday.

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who will represent Kohberger. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Kohberger is expected to be transported from the Pennsylvania Correctional Facility in Monroe County to the courthouse. Whether cameras will be in a position to capture his arrival and departure at the courthouse remains unclear.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Scranton on Friday on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. The students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow, Idaho, college residence on November 13.

According to police, Kohberger is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University. He had been living in Pullman, Washington less than 15 miles away from Moscow.