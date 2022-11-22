COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM/KDVR) — Fundraisers and other ways to help the victims of a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs overnight Saturday have been established.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 just before midnight, five people were killed and 17 wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub.

The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated and is now accepting donations in response to the mass shooting. “Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy,” the organization said.

The public can securely donate through these websites: ColoradoHealingFund.org or by calling 720-235-8638.

Other ways to help Club Q victims and victims’ families

The following GoFundMe pages have been verified, and are safe to donate to, according to GoFundMe.

FOX31 will keep this list updated as more resources are released.