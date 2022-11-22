COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM/KDVR) — Fundraisers and other ways to help the victims of a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs overnight Saturday have been established.
On Saturday, Nov. 19 just before midnight, five people were killed and 17 wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub.
The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated and is now accepting donations in response to the mass shooting. “Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy,” the organization said.
The public can securely donate through these websites: ColoradoHealingFund.org or by calling 720-235-8638.
Other ways to help Club Q victims and victims’ families
The following GoFundMe pages have been verified, and are safe to donate to, according to GoFundMe.
- Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors: Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses.
- Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting: Greg Resha of Colorado Springs is a former employee of Club Q. The fundraiser organizer launched a GoFundMe to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.
- Fundraiser for Tara (DJ T-Beatz) injured @ Club Q: Crys Lucero is best friends with Tara who was among the many people injured during this shooting. “We are organizing this with permission from her family. Funds will be used to help relieve the financial stress that comes with medical treatment, time away from work, and anything else she and her family may need. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.”
- Classroom of Compassion in Colorado Springs, CO: Classroom of Compassion will travel to Colo. Springs ahead of Thanksgiving to create five altars for the victims. “Help support us as we raise $3,000 for resources, supplies and travel. Your donation will DIRECTLY support the emotional wellness of the Colorado Springs community and global LGBTQ+ community as we hold public space for the affected families and surrounding community as they enter their communal mourning.”
- Support Slaugh family, victims of Club Q shooting: Launched on behalf of victims Charlene and James Slaugh to provide support with medical needs as they begin to recover from the shooting.
- Club Q Victims Fund (Colorado Springs): Launched for the victims and survivors of the Club Q Shooting by the nonprofit Victims First to provide 100% of funds raised to the victims.
- Colorado Springs LGBTQIA Q Club Shooting Relief: This fundraiser is supporting the Colorado Healing Fund, which helps victims and their families after tragedy strikes. CHF helped after the Boulder King Soopers shooting and other tragedies across the state.
FOX31 will keep this list updated as more resources are released.