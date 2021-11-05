How to get free Thanksgiving dinner this year

TAMPA (WFLA) – Are you hoping to gobble up a free Thanksgiving this year?

Just last week, the American Farm Bureau Federation said this year’s Thanksgiving meal may be the most expensive one ever.

But that doesn’t have to be the case as Ibotta is bringing back its “free Thanksgiving dinner” promotion for the second year and offering 100% cashback on 10 select items purchased at Walmart.

HOW TO GET YOUR FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER

This deal is only available at Walmart, but if you utilize the Ibotta Browser Extension or Ibotta app, you can also select online grocery pick-up or delivery options. If you decide to shop online, make sure you link your Walmart Online account to your Ibotta app before shopping. If you don’t, you won’t get the cash back.

The items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Frozen Whole Turkey (select brands, minimum weight 3 lb.)

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

2 Liter Coca Cola

Idahoan Family Size Mashed Potatoes

Birdseye Frozen Vegetables

McCormick Gravy Packet

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

Great Value Cranberry Jelly

Great Value Flavored Stuffing Mix

Great Value French Fried Onions

New and existing Ibotta users can shop for the rebate items, worth a combined $26.99.

In order to get the free turkey, existing users must refer a friend. New users do not need to. You can also get $10 for every additional friend (limit 19) during the free Thanksgiving promotion. Each friend will need to submit a receipt for you to unlock the $10 referral bonus.

The offer is good through Nov. 24 or until supplies last. Additional details for each qualifying product can be found on the Ibotta app and Ibotta’s website.