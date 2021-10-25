How to celebrate Halloween on a budget

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Consumers are on track to spend more than $10 billion for Halloween in 2021, according to retail experts.

That can be a frightening figure if you’re on a budget, but don’t get scared off. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says there are ways to join the fun and stay on budget.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person could spend $100 or more on a personal costume. If that’s more than you bargained for, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends these tips for Halloween shopping:

Look around the house

First, look around your home. There is a chance your closet has something you can throw together for a killer costume.

Rent a costume

If the idea of buying a costume is not for you, consider renting one instead. Renting a costume can leave room in your budget and unwanted clothing out of your closet. The BBB says to research rental companies carefully on BBB.org, taking time to read the rental agreement and store policies before signing anything.

Buy in bulk

Buying more can actually save you money. The BBB says buying in bulk lessens the cost per item, a trick especially handy this year when there may be more trick-or-treaters out. Plus, factory-wrapped candy will last even if you don’t hand it all out.

Return policies

If you’re shopping at seasonal retailers, it’s important to understand the store’s return policy before making a purchase. The BBB recommends finding out how long the receipt must be kept or what happens if the receipt is misplaced. This can help avoid situations where broken or faulty items are deemed non-refundable.

When shopping at seasonal stores, find out if they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open and if they accept returns after Oct. 31. If a seasonal store plans to close Nov. 1 or refuses returns after Halloween, the BBB says to consider shopping elsewhere or know for sure the item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Buying items with the intent to return after Oct. 31 is considered fraud.