How cute: Black bear splashes around in tub at zoo

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – We’re half way through spring time, which means summer is on its way and so is warmer weather.

A 400 pound black bear enjoyed the warm weather Portland, Oregon saw recently.

Takoda the bear was caught on camera splashing and frolicking around adorably in a 300 gallon tub in Oregon Zoo.

The overseer of the zoo’s great northwest area says Takoda’s cute splashing is common as he is “quite a goofy bear.”

Takoda is 10 years old.

According to the zoo, his name means “friend to all” in Sioux.

He has been at the Oregon Zoo since 2010 after being orphaned in Montana.

