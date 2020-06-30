Houston unveils ‘Wall of Shame’ to call out bars violating coronavirus orders

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA) — City officials in Houston have turned to public shaming to try and encourage people – and businesses – to follow state rules in the midst of a spike in coronavirus cases.
Texas and Florida are two of the states that have reversed some reopening plans due to an increase in coronavirus cases. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week alcohol consumption would be suspended at all bars throughout the state. The same day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced all bars in his state that generate 51 percent or more of their revenue from alcohol sales had to close by noon on June 26.
According to the mayor of Houston, some bars in his city didn’t follow the rules – so he decided to call them out publicly.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a “Wall of Shame” on Monday that names bars that defied the governor’s executive order.
The mayor named three businesses to the wall on Monday. The online “wall” shows the logo and location of each business.
According to the City of Houston’s website, the fire marshal visited the three bars over the weekend after receiving complaints. Each businesses was then referred to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which is responsible for issuing alcohol permits.
One of the bars listed on Houston’s “Wall of Shame” also had its alcohol permit suspended, according to a news release from the TABC.
In a tweet, Mayor Sylvester said he does not want to see businesses put on the “Wall of Shame” but noted that “we are in a health crisis.”
In a separate tweet, the mayor thanked businesses and citizens who are following the rules.
