Houston unveils ‘Wall of Shame’ to call out bars violating coronavirus orders

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA) — City officials in Houston have turned to public shaming to try and encourage people – and businesses – to follow state rules in the midst of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Texas and Florida are two of the states that have reversed some reopening plans due to an increase in coronavirus cases. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week alcohol consumption would be suspended at all bars throughout the state. The same day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced all bars in his state that generate 51 percent or more of their revenue from alcohol sales had to close by noon on June 26.

According to the mayor of Houston, some bars in his city didn’t follow the rules – so he decided to call them out publicly.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a “Wall of Shame” on Monday that names bars that defied the governor’s executive order.

I was just informed that Houston has a “Wall of Shame” for businesses that violate the COVID-19 shutdown orderhttps://t.co/jgQi535AFC — Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki) June 30, 2020

The mayor named three businesses to the wall on Monday. The online “wall” shows the logo and location of each business.

Today, we are announcing the first three businesses for our city’s wall of shame who did not comply with the Governors executive order over the weekend.



The three businesses include Spire Club, Prospect Park, and Pour Behavior. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2020

According to the City of Houston’s website, the fire marshal visited the three bars over the weekend after receiving complaints. Each businesses was then referred to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which is responsible for issuing alcohol permits.

One of the bars listed on Houston’s “Wall of Shame” also had its alcohol permit suspended, according to a news release from the TABC.

In a tweet, Mayor Sylvester said he does not want to see businesses put on the “Wall of Shame” but noted that “we are in a health crisis.”

I do not want to see any businesses placed on the business wall of shame, though we are in a health crisis.



We all must work together to blunt the progression of #COVID19. Please wear your masks, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2020

In a separate tweet, the mayor thanked businesses and citizens who are following the rules.

For the businesses who are working with us and for Houstonians who are masking up, practicing proper hygiene, and helping us combat #COVID19, I want to thank you. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2020

