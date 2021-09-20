Houston officer dead, another wounded in apartment shooting

HOUSTON (AP/NBC) — Authorities said a Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said both officers were shot multiple times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city’s northeast side around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a Houston hospital and Sgt. Charles Vance was stabilized.

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s office. Authorities didn’t identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest.

