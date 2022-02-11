(NBC News) — A home partly collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean and sent debris floating for miles along beaches in North Carolina, federal officials said Wednesday.

The collapsed home on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe was primarily pushing its remnants between there and Salvo in Dare County, about a 4-mile stretch along Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Debris has also been spotted farther away, officials said.

Visitors “should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to debris from a collapsed house,” officials said.

Read the full story.