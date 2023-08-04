TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hospital worker was arrested Friday after stealing a cancer patient’s ring who was sleeping in the emergency room, according to the Albany Police Department.

Caitlin Mullaney, 36, was caring for patients at Albany Medical Center Hospital in New York when she allegedly stole a patient’s ring on July 17.

Albany detectives determined that Mullaney was working as a patient care technician in the emergency room when she approached the 75-year-old woman sleeping on her stretcher.

Mullaney proceeded to remove the ring from the patient’s finger while she awaited a medical procedure.

As of this report, the ring is still missing. It’s described as a gold ring with a red stone.

Mullaney was arrested and charged with one count of grand larceny in the 4th degree. She was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released.