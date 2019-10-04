Hospital ‘Wall of Shame’ shows disabled patients’ info

LEWISTON, Maine (WFLA/CNN) – Employees at a Maine hospital created a so-called “Wall of Shame” where they displayed confidential medical records of disabled patients.

Mykala McCann saw the wall of shame inside a cabinet at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Maine, while on her first day of work.

It showed confidential medical records of patients with disabilities, describing things like body odor and their private parts, but McCann said she was too afraid to report it for fear of being targeted.

She took a leave of absence for a medical condition, the following spring she returned and suspected coworkers had been improperly looking through her medical records.

She reported this to her boss, along with the so-called wall of shame in September 2016.

The report says one employee was fired and another disciplined for harassment and the display was eventually taken down.

The state took up the case on February 2017 after Mccann had left her job at the hospital.

The commission’s report, which surfaced this week, found evidence of a hostile work environment for McCann because of disability discrimination.

It did not find evidence to support her claim that the hospital retaliated against her.

The parent company of St. Mary’s, Covenant Health based in Massachusetts and apologized for what happened.

“We deeply regret that this situation occurred back in 2016, and we sincerely apologize for the impact this situation has had on Ms. Mccann. We are fully committed to ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”

A mediation meeting held for the hospital and McCann by the human rights commission failed to find a resolution or settlement.

That means the door is open for McCann to file a lawsuit in the future.