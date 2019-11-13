LIVE NOW /
Hospital surprises Mrs. Rogers with babies in cardigans on World Kindness Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) — A Pittsburgh women’s hospital celebrated World Kindness Day by welcoming Mrs. Rogers into their neighborhood and surprising her with babies dressed up like her late husband, Mr. Rogers.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital says the adorable cardigans and booties in the pictures were hand-crafted by their nurse Caitlin Pechin.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers from 1952 until 2003 when Fred passed.

Fred Rogers launched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in Pittsburgh in 1966.

We welcomed Pittsburgh’s newest neighbors in style for #CardiganDay! Big thanks to Mrs. Rogers for stopping by!WQED PittsburghFred Rogers Productions

Posted by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

