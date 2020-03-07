Hospital not billing 80 patients injured by tornadoes in Tennessee

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP)– Many patients with tornado-related injuries who have damaged homes won’t get a bill from the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, the Herald Citizen reports.

The hospital treated 82 people who were hurt in the storms.

The hospital will bill the patient’s insurance provider and write off the patient portion of the cost for their hospital stay, according to CRMC Chief Financial Officer Steve Ramey.

“We’re going to bill the insurance and accept the insurance payment as payment in full,” Ramey said. “None of the patients will get a bill from us.”

Ramey told the Herald-Citizen that patients will have to notify the hospital if they were billed. However, patients may still be charged for their ambulance ride and treatment from individual physicians, among other stipulations.

“We’re trying to contact all those hospitals to let them know how we’re handling it,” Ramey said. “We don’t know what they’ll do, but this is what we’re doing.”

As a result of the tornadoes, at least 24 people have been reported dead with many others still missing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss