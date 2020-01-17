Hospital hosts wedding for dying cancer patient

(WFIE/NBC News) – The tears didn’t stop flowing in the small quaint chapel inside Evansville, Indiana’s Deaconess Hospital as Judith and Junior Horton exchanged their wedding vows.

The couple has shared a beautiful bond, one that has endured the hard times over the last 15 years. It cannot be broken nor shaken, despite both being diagnosed with cancer.

Junior’s diagnosis has only given him a few days left with his bride.

“He’s a very caring person,” Judith said. “When I first got diagnosed, I was ready to go before him because he took good care of me.”

She said their love has perseverance and a little bit of patience.

“You always take the other person that you’re with how they feel, what they think and apply that situation to yourself,” explained Judith to WFIE reporter Chellsie Parker. “We always said we were each other’s soulmates.”

In a matter of minutes through the powers of love, Judith and Junior became husband and wife. All in the presence of those who love them most.

