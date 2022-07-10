NEW YORK, NY. (WFLA) — One of New York City’s largest hospital groups announced it is offering nitrous oxide as a new form of pain relief for mothers in labor.

Nitrous oxide, also called laughing gas, is most commonly associated with dentists’ offices and not the delivery room, but health officials told WNBC the practice should be implemented in hospitals nationwide.

The nitrous oxide is administered in short bursts during contractions, according to nurse midwife Laura Jabbor.

“I’ve heard people say you still feel the pain but you don’t care about the pain anymore,” Jabbor said.

Jabbor said the gas is a good option for pain relief because it has minimum side effects for the mom and none for the baby.

“The nice thing about nitrous is it is out of your system in 30 to 50 seconds and you don’t have to take anymore and can move on to something else,” Jabbor said.

Laura C. was the first patient to try the new program at Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital. She said she signed on to the program because she has anxiety surrounding medical procedures.

After 9 hours of labor, Laura delivered a healthy baby girl. She said other parents should consider using the gas, which has been used in both Europe and the U.S. for decades.

“It was such a positive experience for us. It’s a fantastic option. One thing of a larger tool kit,” Laura said.