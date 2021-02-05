Horned, shirtless Capitol rioter moved to new jail to accommodate organic diet

(NBC) – The Capitol rioter widely seen wearing a furry hat with horns has been moved to a new jail that accommodates his organic diet.

Jacob Chansley was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia on Thursday after a judge ordered corrections officials to provide him with a special diet.

Chansley’s attorney said he’d gone nine days without eating because organic food wasn’t served at the jail in Washington.

Chansley, who calls himself the “QAnon Shaman,” considers eating organic food to be part of his belief system and way of life.

The 33-year-old is facing misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.