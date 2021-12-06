Homeowner tries to smoke out snake infestation, burns down own house

TAMPA (WFLA) – A homeowner in Maryland tried to fight a snake infestation with coal, only to burn their own house down.

The homeowner in Poolesville, a town about 25 miles outside of Washington D.C., was attempting to use smoke to purge the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials.

In the process, the homeowner caught the house on fire, causing about $1 million in damage, according to fire officials.

Thankfully no humans were injured, however, the status of the snakes remains unknown.