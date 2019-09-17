Homeowner shoots and kills 3 masked teens

CONYERS, Ga. (AP/WSB/WFLA) — Authorities say a Georgia homeowner shot and killed three teenagers who were trying to rob him on Monday.

Rockdale County sheriff’s Deputy Lee Thomas says the resident of a home shot the three males early Monday morning.

Thomas told reporters at the scene that it’s his understanding that the resident called 911 after the shooting.

The three victims were between the ages of 15 and 16. They were all from the area, but did not live in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

WSB-TV reports the teens were masked during the incident. One of the teens allegedly opened fire on the homeowner after he confronted them on the front lawn, then the homeowner returned fire, according to the report.

“I was scared. My ears were ringing, that first shot had my ears ringing,” a neighbor, Asteria Williams recalled. “My room is right here. I’m right here by it.”

A group of teens told reporters they were related to one of the boys who died.

“That’s not how it’s supposed to go. I understand one to stop the people, the victims or whatever, but aggressively to shoot these little teens, that’s overkill. That’s too much to handle,” said one of the teenagers, who wouldn’t give his name.

Investigators are still working to understand what exactly led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

Conyers is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

