SAN MANUEL, Ariz. — A homeowner returning from work in Arizona was surprised to find a bobcat lounging on the family dog’s bed.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted photos of the cozy bobcat relaxing inside the home on Tuesday.

The agency believes the bobcat entered the home through an unlocked doggie door. It escaped before an officer could arrive to retrieve the animal.

Officials said the dog that lived in the home, named Squeakers, was injured. The family posted on Instagram that Squeakers received medical care at Veterinary Specialty Center Tucson. The dog is back at home and relaxing in a new bed, according to a post.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said bobcats are found throughout Arizona, especially in the Sonoran desert. They are most active around sunset and sunrise. The agency said it is not uncommon to find one napping under a shrub in a brushy backyard.

Officials said bobcats rarely attack people. Small pets should be kept in an enclosed area.

If you run into a bobcat, you should call a wildlife control business.