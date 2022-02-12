Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her home in what appeared to be a random attack.

The investigation started Sunday, Feb. 6 when officers responded after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily. Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable.

The victim told SLCPD she let the man, Eric Jones, 30, who she described as being homeless, inside her home so he could shower.

Five days later on Feb. 11, officers located Jones and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault. No additional information on the case was released. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.

