Home Depot changes rope sales after nooses found in one of its stores

(CNN) – The Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.
Home Depot released a statement saying it is appalled by the incident.
It’s the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in recent years.
The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.
Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred. It is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged conversations about systemic racism.
