Hip hop icon creates new ice cream truck jingle

(CNN) – Hip hop icon RZA teamed up with Good Humor to offer a new ice cream truck jingle in place of the ubiquitous “Turkey in the Straw.” That’s because the old song has a racist past.

In the 1800’s in the US, the melody was played in minstrel shows featuring blackface and was set to racist lyrics.

Good Humor is calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing “Turkey in the straw” and replace it with the new jingle, which will be available to ice cream trucks across the US.

Good Humor says it has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970s but as an industry leader and creator of the original ice cream truck, the company wanted to be part of the solution on this issue.

Good Humor is owned by Unilever and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

