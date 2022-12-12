HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (WFLA) — A hiker died over the weekend after falling off a mountain in New Hampshire while taking photos with his wife, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the hiker and his wife reached the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch Saturday morning.

As they took pictures of the area, the man’s wife heard him yell before watching him fall over the edge of the mountain down a cliff.

The hiker’s wife called 911 due to the icy conditions of the mountains. Conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Service rappeled down the cliff and found the man’s body 300 feet below the mountain summit at around 2:30 p.m.

The rescuers managed to get the man’s body back to the mountain top where he was then taken to the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area at 6:45 p.m.

As of this report, officials have still withheld the man’s name.