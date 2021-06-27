High-speed chase in California ends in terrifying crash

IRVINE, Calif. (NBC) – A high-speed pursuit in southern California ended with a crash at about 100-miles an hour, and amazingly the suspect was not hurt.

In the video above, the gauge on the screen shows the pickup truck reach speeds over 100 miles per hour going on the 405 freeway in Irvine.

After weaving through traffic and construction areas, the suspect crashed into a concrete barrier and sound out.

The crash ended a 45-minute pursuit that started in Los Angeles.

Despite the high-impact crash, the driver was able to climb out of the passenger side with his hands up with no major injuries.

The man was taken into custody. No charges have been announced as of 7 a.m.

