High school student allegedly kicked out of Zoom class for displaying Trump flag

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WJW) — A Washington state high school student claims a teacher kicked them out of the virtual classroom because they had a Trump 2020 flag hanging on the wall.

According to KEPR, the student, whose family has requested remain anonymous, attends Southridge High School in Kennewick.

The student was reportedly kicked out of a Zoom meeting of an English class because they had a flag on display in the background that reads “Trump 2020 No More Bull****.”

The student’s parents told KEPR that they understand there is profanity on the flag, however, they believe their child should be allowed to display whatever flag they would like in their bedroom.

The teacher allegedly warned the student, via Zoom’s private chat feature, that they would be removed if they kept showing the flag. The teen claims they did not see the instructor’s message.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” the child’s parents told the news outlet. “If they were in school this would not have happened.”

The student’s parents say this is not the first time their child has been asked to remove political messages during class. They say the student was also asked to remove a Trump hat they were wearing during a different Zoom class.

The Kennewick School District is aware of the alleged incident. They provided the following statement to KEPR:

“We are aware of the alleged situation. The school administrators are in the process of doing their due diligence by conducting an investigation with staff and students to get all the facts.”

