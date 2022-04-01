WATFORD CITY, N.D. (NBC) – The relationship between grand-parent and grand-child is a special one.

For one North Dakota family, the bond between great-grandmother and grandson is a little stronger after a once-in-a-lifetime event over the weekend.

Watford City High School senior Dakota Wollan took his 92-year-old great-grandmother, Madeline Miller, to his senior prom.

It was the first prom for both Dakota and Madeline, and they say probably their last as well.

Miller said it was a perfect night, and she felt like the “Belle of the ball.”

“Walking beside my great-grandson, listening to this music as we walked and people clapping and hollering,” Miller said.

Wollan took and Miller danced the first dance, and then Wollan took his date home.

Wollan said he wasn’t originally going to go to prom because there was no one he really wanted to go with. When his dad suggested he take his great-grandmother, Wollan jumped into action.

“We walked out on the floor, and everyone just went wild,” Wollan said.