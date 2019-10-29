Heroin found in child’s trick-or-treat bag

Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in a southern New Jersey town are investigating after a parent found a bag of what is suspected to be heroin in her child’s sack after a Halloween event.

The trunk or treat party was held Friday at the Shore Family Success Center in Middle Township. The center provides family support services and the event was promoted as a “fun-filled night.”

The child did not ingest the substance.

Police say the substance has not been tested and no other incidents have been reported.

Police urged parents to check their children’s candy bags.

