‘Hero’ police K9 recovering after being shot by suspect in Phoenix

PHOENIX (WFLA) – A Phoenix police K9 is being hailed as a hero following a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex overnight for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police found a man dead and as they searched for a suspect, they were directed to an apartment.

As officers entered the apartment, an armed man fired and hit K9 Dennis. As officers ran from the apartment, the suspect came out armed and was shot by officers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

K9 “Dennis” was rushed to a veterinary medical facility where he is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty. The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois is being credited with saving the lives of officers in this case.

No other officers were injured in this incident.