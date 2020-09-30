Hero on aisle 8: Cashier saves customer’s life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/NBC News) – A Food Lion cashier is being hailed as a hero after saving a customer’s life.

Maia White was working the register Friday at the grocery store in Greenville, North Carolina when an announcement came over the speaker asking for anyone who knew CPR.

“Basically, we had a customer pass out on Aisle Number Eight, and she was turning blue in the face and she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse,” says store manager William Williams.

White, also a recent nursing graduate from Pitt Community College, answered the call and sprung into action.

“It took me a second to realize what was happening,” White recalls. “I said, ‘Well I’m certified’ and nobody else said anything. When she said they needed help on eight, my instinct was to just run and help.”

White said she learned everything she knew from nursing school. but she was still terrified.

“I told my coworkers, it’s one thing working on a dummy, but this is a live situation, and you want to get it right,” White said.

White saved the woman’s life and is now being called a hero, and said that she hopes to continue her nursing education at Eastern Carolina University.

White and the nightside store manager, Michael McDermott were presented with an Outstanding Performance Award from Food Lion, in recognition and appreciation for an outstanding performance in their roles.