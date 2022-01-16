Hernando County Sheriff’s Office warns of rising water on roads

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caution

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to avoid a pair of roads after getting reports of water flowing into the area.

The sheriff’s office said water is rising on parts of Pine Island Drive and Bayou Drive.

The rise in water level is because high winds on the gulf and the early onset of high tide, according to the HCSO.

The Hernando County Road Department is determining whether road closures will be necessary.

The sheriff’s office asks drivers to avoid the roads during high tide between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss