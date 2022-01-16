Hernando County Sheriff’s Office warns of rising water on roads

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to avoid a pair of roads after getting reports of water flowing into the area.

The sheriff’s office said water is rising on parts of Pine Island Drive and Bayou Drive.



The rise in water level is because high winds on the gulf and the early onset of high tide, according to the HCSO.



The Hernando County Road Department is determining whether road closures will be necessary.



The sheriff’s office asks drivers to avoid the roads during high tide between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.